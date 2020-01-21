10 MPs file no-confidence motion against Minister of Social Affairs

Ten Kuwaiti members of parliament submitted a no-confidence motion against Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri, said Kuwaiti National Assembly (parliament) Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim Tuesday.

The development came following a heated debate at parliament, where the minister was grilled by MP Adel Al-Damkhi. The speaker said MPs Ryad Al-Adsani, Adullah Al-Enezi, Mohammad Hayef, Khaled Al-Otaibi, Mohammad Al-Mutair, Nayef Al-Merdas, Abdulwahab Al-Babtain, Thamer Al-Suwait, Abdulkareem Al-Kandari and Abdullah Al-Kandari signed the no-confidence motion against Minister Aseeri. Article 101 of the Kuwaiti Constitution states that a no-confidence motion against a cabinet minister cannot be granted unless he or she desires or 10 MPs sign it. A minister must go only if a majorly of MPs votes for the motion, but cabinet ministers cannot join the vote.