200 workers denied salaries and threatened with deportation

A group of 200 workers who were employed at a company in a contract with the Ministry of Communications has filed a complaint with the Labor Relations Department of the Employment Protection Sector (EPS) in the Public Authority for Manpower.

The workers alleged the company has not paid their salaries for about four months and is demanding KD900 dinars from each worker for their residence permits with threats of eviction from the company housing.

The daily revealed that the company representative was summoned by the EPS of the authority and questioned with regards to the complaint filed by the workers. He was threatened with legal action against the company for infringing on the rights of the workers and violating the labor law and attempting to trade in residence permits.

The workers told the daily after the contract expired the company was bargaining with them through its delegates to allow them to stay in Kuwait and renew their residence permit for a year and giving them the freedom to work for other companies in return for 900 each dinars in cash, or their dues would be forfeited and they would be forced to leave the country.

They added they had earlier complained to the Public Authority for Manpower when they were not paid their salaries for four months and the company officials were forced to sign a pledge to settle the financial dues of the workers but it did not happen. They stated they cannot return home empty-handed but at the same time, if the company succeeds in ripping off the workers and abusing its position, they will net a tidy sum of 180,000 dinars from its workers.