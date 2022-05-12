Since the issuance of the executive regulations by the Public Authority for Anti-Corruption (Nazaha) 28,072 persons have submitted their financial disclosures until April 2022 end.

According to the statistics issued by the authority, a local Arabic daily said, 909 persons have submitted three types of disclosure statements since the beginning of this year, while the total number of those who submitted the first declaration since the issuance of the regulation until last April was 15,502.

The statistic stated 3,926 senior officials in the country have left their positions and submitted their final financial disclosures since the regulation came into force. It indicated that there are 8,644 officials and supervisors from the categories subject to the authority who have updated their declarations.