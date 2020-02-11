66 maid recruitment offices under scrutiny, while erring offices shut down

In response to a parliamentary question by MP Faisal Al-Kandari, Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs Maryam Al-Aqeel revealed that 66 domestic workers recruitment offices are being closely monitored in the country, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Al-Aqeel also mentioned that defaulting offices have been closed down after registering a number of violations against them according to the provisions of Domestic Workers Law.

She pointed out that there is continuous coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies to expand to new recruitment destinations, with available countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and Eritrea whose markets were opened in November 2019, to recruit domestic workers following the partial recruitment ban by the Philippines.

She added the Department of Recruitment of Domestic Workers has proposed opening new markets for the recruitment of domestic workers from Ethiopia, Indonesia, Nepal and Vietnam.

The Public Authority for Manpower has expressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs its interest in signing a memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Bangladesh and Kenya, for recruiting domestic workers.

However, Vietnam has responded by refusing to faciliatate the sending domestic workers to Kuwait, while Indonesia has maintained a ban on domestic worker recruitment in accordance with its government’s desire to develop a system that protects their rights. She added that following inspections and field monitoring of the offices, among the violations detected regarding domestic and private labor including some where the offices were dealing with workers recruited by others, and violations of the provisions of Article 24 of Domestic Workers Law.

She mentioned that the offices were accused of concluding employment contracts in violation of contracts approved by the Domestic Workers Administration, and their licenses were suspended for a period of six months based on the aforementioned violations.

She explained that the erring offices did not hand over domestic workers to the employers within 24 hours of their arrival in the country, and another did not provide acceptable excuses for not receiving domestic workers upon their arrival in the country. Based on these violations, licenses of the violating offices were suspended for a period of three months, she highlighted.