A Kuwaiti delicacy: Locusts boiled, baked or dried February 3, 2020 Some people like them baked, others prefer them dried. Locusts are surprisingly nutritious and considered a delicacy by many in Kuwait but not everyone is enamoured by the crunchy culinary offering. "I love their flavour, it's one of my memories of childhood and reminds me of my grandparents and my father," enthused Moudi al-Miftah, a 64-year-old journalist who writes a weekly newspaper column. But most of Miftah's loved ones stopped eating the bugs long ago. Locust consumption is dwindling across Kuwaiti society, particularly among the younger generation, many of whom are disgusted by the prospect. Ali Saad, a man in his twenties who was shopping for groceries, was visibly repulsed by the idea of snacking on insects. "I've never thought of eating locusts," he said. "Why would I eat an insect when we have all kinds of red and white meats?" Locusts are consumed in many parts of the world and are a staple of some cuisines. Experts say they are an excellent, energy-efficient source of protein. In Kuwait, they retain a sturdy fan base among older citizens. The first shipments, imported from Saudi Arabia, arrive in markets in January, transported in distinctive red bags weighing 250 grams (nine ounces). After simmering for half an hour, the locusts are ready to eat but they can be baked for added crunch, or dried so they can be enjoyed year-round. Moudi al-Miftah, a 64-year-old journalist, tastes a locust that she just cooked at her home in Al-Ahmadi, some 35 kilometres south of Kuwait City, on January 25, 2020.