A Kuwaiti delicacy: Locusts boiled, baked or dried

Some people like them baked, others prefer them dried. Locusts are surprisingly nutritious and considered a delicacy by many in Kuwait but not everyone is enamoured by the crunchy culinary offering. "I love their flavour, it's one of my memories of childhood and reminds me of my grandparents and my father," enthused Moudi al-Miftah, a 64-year-old journalist who writes a weekly newspaper column. Image Credit: AFP

