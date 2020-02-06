A Motivational Talk For Students: Bhavans Smart Indian School

Bhavans Smart Indian School Organized a Motivational Talk for its tenth-grade students. The two-hour-long session which was attended by students, as well as the staff members, took place in the school auditorium.

The speaker for this session was Mr.Sriram, father of Ananya (grade 10). He provided the students with the necessary guidelines to face the forthcoming examinations.

Sriram guided his audience with real-life examples and explained to them the importance of self-motivation. He further discussed the Power of positive thinking, stressing on the fact that the right attitude towards life can help them in the long run. During the session, the students also realized the importance of free mind.

The primary objective of this gathering was to ease fears of the students regarding their exams and future career choices.