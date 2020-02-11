AAP Sweeps Delhi Elections

Aam Admi Part (AAP) sweeps the Delhi elections with a huge margin.

Though Delhi elections are normally three-way contests, the one held on February 8 was largely seen as a face-off between the AAP and the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal, who will be chief minister for the third time touted himself as a good governance man, promised doorstep delivery of rations and offered spoken English classes and a patriotism curriculum to school students. His campaign slogan told voters, “Acche beete paanch saal” — five years have gone by “well”.