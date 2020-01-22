ABCK holds networking event

The American Business Council Kuwait (ABCK) kick-started 2020 with their Annual Membership and Networking Event on 20 January at the JW Marriott Hotel. Around 100 guests attended the event including ABCK- AmCham Kuwait members and non-members from across different industries in Kuwait and the GCC region. The event aimed to highlight ABCK’s past performance and initiatives as well its future plans and goals.

In his opening statements, ABCK- AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman, Frank Belonus, gave a talk on ABCK- AmCham Kuwait’s activities over the past year. He pointed out, “We saw a 70% increase in organizational growth over the past 12 months, and a 300% increase in member benefits. We currently have over 600 members from top companies and leaders in virtually every industry in Kuwait”.

Then, the Chairman introduced Shari Stout, Senior Commercial Officer at the US Embassy Kuwait, and called onto the stage Chris Johnson, Chairman of Middle East Council for American Chambers of Commerce (MECACC).

In his speech, Johnson talked about the importance of maintaining bilateral relations between the US and countries in the region, and emphasized the role that the Chambers of Commerce play in supporting local businesses and trade relations. He pointed to the upcoming Doorknock on Washington DC event that is held in April each year. “Our signature event is the Doorknock. This is where the active participation and support of all of our members to make our voices eloquently heard and reflected in US policy,” added Johnson.

This was followed by a briefing on membership and policy updates by ABCK- AmCham Kuwait’s Executive Director, Mrs. Esra Cavdarli Menke.

Alok Chugh, ABCK- AmCham Kuwait’s Treasurer, then, presented the financial performance for 2019, and allocated budget for the upcoming year.

On his part, ABCK- AmCham Kuwait’s Vice Chairman, Pete Swift, talked about past events and highlighted some of the events that ABCK- AmCham Kuwait has in store for 2020. He then called onto the stage ABCK- AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman, and the event’s Gold Sponsor, Kuwait Resources House, and presented them with recognition awards. Following that, Mr. Issa Al-Masri, Business Development Manager at KRH, presented members with a briefing about the company’s products and services and what they can offer to ABCK- AmCham Kuwait’s valuable members.

Chairman’s Club members, IFA Travel and Tourism, and United Business Solutions (UBS), were also recognized and highlighted their companies services.

The event concluded with networking session where new and existing members had the chance to interact.

ABCK is a non-profit organization comprised of American corporations, small and medium sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. Since 1985, the American Business Council of Kuwait Ltd. (ABCK) has acted as an advocate for American companies in the State of Kuwait.