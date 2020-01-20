Accident claims life of two Asians

A tragic accident in Sharq led to the death of two Asians. The incident occurred when a public transport bus ran over the victims.

The bus driver has been apprehended and detained for interrogation. On questioning the Asian bus driver said that he could not avoid hitting the two pedestrians, as they tried to cross the road suddenly giving him no time to stop the bus.

He maintained that he did not cross the speed limit or that he was driving recklessly, but admitted that he failed to stop the vehicle in time. The bus has been referred for inspection to determine the speed of the vehicle at the time of the accident.