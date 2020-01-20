ADA university of Azerbaijan opens for applications

ADA university of Azerbaijan has started to receive students for the 2020-2021 education year on the baccalaureate and master programs. Education in the University is carried out in English by the local and foreign professors and now students from more than 40 countries are seeking good education in the country with Azerbaijan students.

ADA proposes for the students scholarship named after Alimardan bey Topchubashov. This scholarship is given for the students with the best academic results which recovers full education fees. Deadline for applying is 5 April 2020.