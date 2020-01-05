Air India’s New Country Manager welcomed

Heads of Govt of India Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) operating in Kuwait organized a meeting to welcome Sanjeev Suri, the newly appointed Country Manager of Air India at the premises of New India Assurance, in Behbehani Building.

Six Government of India Public Sector Undertaking, Air India, TCIL, LIC of India, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance and LIC Housing Finance are operating in Kuwait over the decades to provide various services to the residents of Kuwait.

PSU Heads welcome the new country head who takes charge of any PSU often. In accordance with the tradition Mr. Suri was extended a warm welcome by all the PSU heads in a befitting manner.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Ram Mohan Reddy, Resident Manager, New India Assurance Kuwait. A shawl was wraped around him by Mr. Anil Parashar, Resident Manager Oriental Insurance to welcome Mr. Suri.

Mr. Suri shared his experience of working in Air India, and expressed his strong desire to take its operations to great heights in Kuwait. Mr. Devesh Kumar, Country Manager, LIC of India and Mr. Anish Agarwal, Country Manager, TCIL spoke on the occasion and expressed their good wishes to Mr. Suri. The meeting concluded with vote of Thanks followed by high tea.