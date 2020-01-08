Airlines re-route flights away from Iraq, Iran airspace after missile attack on US troops

Several major airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned US carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq.

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory at at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel early on Wednesday, the US military said.

The FAA said it issued the airspace ban, which also includes the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia, “due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations.”