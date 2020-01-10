Airport witness huge rush after holidays

Kuwait International Airport witnessed the return to the country of around 130,000 passengers following the four-day New Year holidays.

In a press statement, the acting Deputy Director General of Kuwait International Airport Affairs, Director of Engineering Department, and Head of the T4 passenger terminal operating team Saleh Al-Fadaghi affirmed that the travelers returned from several destinations and that preparations taken at the airport in anticipation of the rush was excellent.

He added that efforts put in place by the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and other entities were highly successful in managing the huge influx of passengers. He revealed that there were a total of 1,740 scheduled flights at Kuwait International Airport, and the total number of passengers and arrivals were approximately 256,000.