Al-Jarallah points out Filipino FM remark infringes on jurisdictions of Kuwait security, judiciary

Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah has called the Filipino foreign secretary’s recent remark about the case of the Filipino national in Kuwait as an infringement on the jurisdictions of the Kuwaiti security and judicial authorities.

“We really regret the statements of the Philippines’ foreign secretary and we believe that they constitute a major transgression on the jurisdictions of the security and judicial authorities of the State of Kuwait,” Al-Jarallah said to reporters on the sidelines of his participation in the Indian Embassy’s celebration of Republic Day. He stressed that Kuwait is a country that is committed to upholding the rule of law and pursuing justice for all. The senior diplomat stated the Filipino top diplomat’s statement runs counter to the simplest rule of international relations.

“We see this statement as a threat from an official figure,” Al-Jarallah said, asking the Filipino secretary to reconsider his remark. He pointed out that Kuwait’s ambassador in Manila is contacting the Filipino side on the matter. According to reports circulated by media and social networking sites, the Filipino secretary has recently said he would not accept anything other than the lives of those who committed the crime against the demised Filipino national in Kuwait.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced Kuwait’s dismay and condemnation of the Filipino foreign secretary’s remarks about the case of a Filipino national. The remarks contained an unacceptable transgression against the jurisdictions of Kuwaiti security and judicial authorities, the official source said, describing the statement as an unusual approach in dealing with countries. It runs counter to the simplest rules of international relations, the source lamented.

The source also noted the Filipino secretary’s remark represents an attempt to influence the ongoing investigations. Kuwait is known for its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all who live on its soil and punishing law violators in accordance with the provisions of the country’s laws and in a manner that guarantees the rule of law and justice for all, added the foreign ministry source.

The source also lauded the measures taken by Kuwaiti relevant bodies on this case. They have quickly arrested those who committed the crime and referred them to a fair judiciary, the source clarified. Kuwait has also informed the Philippines authorities of its readiness to receive a Filipino security team to get acquainted with the measures taken on the case and the latest updates of the investigations.