Al-Mubarakiya market beautified with graffiti

Roads and alleys of Al-Mubarakiya popular market are creatively decorated with graffiti

depicting old commercial stores. The walls’ drawings represent the past status of the old bazaar as part of a plan to promote it.

Souq Al-Mubarakiya is a souq in Kuwait City, Kuwait. It is one of the oldest souqs in Kuwait, and was the center of trade prior to the discovery of oil.

This popular traditional market is located in Kuwait City, between Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Abdullah Al-Salem and Palestine Streets. This market has been around for at least 200 years. The market was damaged during the Iraqi invasion in 1990, however it was renovated and returned to its prime.