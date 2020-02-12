Al-Mutla’a housing project to face delays from Coronavirus

Hundreds of Chinese workers engaged in the construction of Al-Mutla’a housing project who had left Kuwait for China to be with their families during the annual Lantern Festival, which celebrates the Chinese New Year on 25 January are now stranded in China following the outbreak of Coronavirus infection there, and Kuwait’s decision to ban the entry of people from that country.

The Al-Mutla’a project, which has faced repeated setbacks during various phases of its construction, is now likely to be delayed again by the absence of the Chinese workers.

Khaled Al-Anzi – head of the Al- Mutla’a ‘Voluntary People Committee’ has called on the authorities at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to find a solution to the current delay.