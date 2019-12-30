Al-Qabas daily names Dr. Al-Sayer Man of Year for 2019

The Kuwaiti daily newspaper Al-Qabas on Monday conferred its ‘Man of the Year’ award on Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Hilal Al-Sayer, in appreciation of his long career in human service and scientific achievements in the field of health.

The former Minister of Health, Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, is one of the national figures who contributed in developing health services and establishing many specialized medical centers to treat some serious diseases.

Al-Sayer followed the path of volunteer and humanitarian work early in his life. He is now the Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) where he can help the needy and show the true face of Kuwait in the service of humanity.