Al-Qurain Festival showcases best of Kuwaiti culture

Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri, on behalf of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, inaugurated the 26th edition of the Al-Qurain Cultural Festival at the Abdulhussain Abdulridha Theater in Salmiya, last week.

In his inaugural speech, Minister Al-Jabri remarked that since its inception in 1994, the Al-Qurain Cultural Festival has been a main cultural event showcasing outstanding cultural and artistic works and talents. He pointed out that the Al-Qurain festival and the Kuwait International Book Fair have become important events for displaying the intellectual and cultural production of the country, and its openness and effective interaction with other world countries and cultures.

Al-Jabri announced that renowned Kuwaiti Poet Abdulaziz Al-Babtain had been chosen by the organizing committee as the main persona of this year’s edition in recognition of his role in promoting the Arabic language.

The 18-day event, which is organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), features a variety of cultural and artistic activities, including music concerts, movie screenings, art gallery exhibits, theatrical and folklore performances, lectures, workshops, and symposia.

A highlight of the festival opening was the screening of the first Kuwaiti movie ever produced: ‘Al-Asifa’ (the storm), which was recreated as a musical with the orchestra band led by international maestro Kamaludin Orenfy of the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan, and featured performances by a Kuwaiti folk music band. The performance also commemorated the 57th anniversary of the production of the first Kuwaiti feature film, which has been a strong pillar of the Kuwaiti film industry. During the event, various personalities were presented with awards for their significant contributions to art and culture.