Al-Shaheed park emerges as Kuwait’s most treasured asset

In the heart of Kuwait City lies Al-Shaheed Park, an oasis of greenery and space that stands as an emblem of the nation’s illustrious history, besides being a multifaceted destination that promises visitors a memorable experience. As the biggest public park in the country, nestled between adjacent high-rise buildings and stretching over 320,000 square meters, it paints a splendid image of Kuwait as an enduring memory of the nation’s martyrs through hosting a wide array of festivities.

Kuwait’s Amiri Diwan has recently given the park a major facelift, as per the instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to its chief financial officer Abdulaziz Ishaq, who described the “novel initiative” as a development plan pioneered by Kuwaiti youth. The prominent government body has put youngsters in charge of the park’s administration as an effort to encourage Kuwaiti youth to contribute towards national development plans, added the official, highlighting the safety of visitors as the administration’s perennial concern.

Revealing significant statistics, the official revealed that the park welcomed more than five million visitors from various age groups in the last four years, in addition to hosting more than 3,600 events running the gamut from sports spectacles to arts extravaganzas. He spoke of a vision behind the park’s inception, which aims to transform the facility into a bastion of Kuwaiti culture and the sports epicenter of the country, pointing out that the myriad of activities the park offers are family-friendly and cater towards children and youngsters alike.

The park has recently enlisted the services of special guides, all of whom take visitors on a comprehensive tour of the facility, offering them some of Kuwait’s most significant historical tidbits and geographical information, he revealed. As a recreational facility, it also allows visitors the chance to arrange rendezvous at some of the cafes and restaurants located inside, in addition to indulging in a shopping spree at some of the outlets available, the official added.