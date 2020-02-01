AlArabi Plastic Factory announces launch of environmental initiative

In line with its social and environmental responsibility program, AlArabi Plastic Factory, a subsidiary of the AlKhudairi Group company, announced the launch of its Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Bags initiative in collaboration with WELLS Plastics Limited, the largest independent specialist additive masterbatch manufacturer within the UK.

This initiative aims to primarily reduce the negative effects of non-degradable plastic bags on human health and overall environment by gradually reducing the quantities used in Kuwait and replacing them with oxo-biodegradable plastic bags.

Commenting on this initiative, Abdulaziz Munif Al-Khudairi, Chairman of the Board said: “We are extremely pleased of the corporation we have with WELLS Plastics Limited which aims solely at preserving the environment in line with the new 2035 Kuwait vision and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah’s vision to be amongst other environmentally friendly countries pollution-free nations.

In this sense, the initiative aims to support cooperative societies in particular and all plastic bags users (corporates and individuals) and to encourage the use biodegradable plastic bags; which is manufactured using the OXO-Biodegradable technology, that will reduce environmental hazards of Kuwait. This includes the accumulation of methane in plastic waste landfills or desert and marine environment, in light of the non-degradable plastic waste.

Al-Khudairi went on to emphasize that: “through this initiative, we aim to spread and increase environmental and societal awareness of the danger of these wastes to human health and the environment as a whole, as well as to clarify that proper disposal of them will protect people from many diseases and save the environment from pollution, especially since plastic is degradable through the OXO- Biodegradable technology which has been approved and applied in the regional countries.

Al-Khudairi expressed his pride in the pioneering role of AlArabi Plastic Factory in the use of oxo-biodegradable plastic bags with OXO-Biodegradable technology which started through its environmental corporate with WELLS Plastics Limited in a move aimed at reducing the harmful impact of plastic bags on the environment.