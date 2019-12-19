Alleged financial crimes increase during 2018/19

Suspicions transactions of money laundering and terrorism financing in Kuwait increased by 63 percent during the past year with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), affiliated to the Central Bank of Kuwait, receiving 1,687 such notifications during fiscal year 2018/2019, compared to 1,036 notifications a year earlier.

Informed sources told the daily that the jump in the number of notifications is linked to the rise in awareness of officials concerned with combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and adopting a system of monitoring and follow-up mechanisms, to ensure compliance with the laws and legislations put in place related to combating laundering money and terrorism financing.

Meanwhile, the FIU has informed banks and local exchange firms to provide it with copies of all records of financial transactions by a non-Arab person said to be residing in the UAE, for the period from January to June of this year.

Sources at FIU explained that the unit usually inquires on details about a person’s transactions, when the frequency of transfers from Kuwait rises from multiple people continuously and this is part of 36 indicators that the Unit has updated, so that it can discover the agents associated with terrorist financing, money laundering, suspicious and illegal funds.