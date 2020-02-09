AlSAYER promotes ‘Beinspired Road Run 2020’

ALSAYER extended its partnership for the 2nd year with the BeInspired Series as a gold sponsor to facilitate an exciting run for all marathon enthusiasts in Kuwait. On Saturday, 1 February, more than 500 participants across several age groups regardless the gender joined the 7.2 KM human endurance challenge to reinforce their healthy and active lifestyle.

ALSAYER senior management and employees also participated in the event. special category members who is suffering from hearing and speech impairments, but with high athletic capabilities we also invited to the event to spread the message of care and wellness.

BeInspired marathon is one of the favorites for Kuwaiti community because of its start and finishes points at the impressive Murouj complex, the race followed through the lush green backdrop of the Sahara Golf and Equestrian club to make the run energetic and refreshing, also secure for family and friends to cheer along. To make the event more memorable, we engaged participants & visitors through a photo kiosk to make their participation picture along with race kits and medal.

According to Nehad Al Haj Ali, Deputy Group Manager Corporate Excellence “For ALSAYER ‘WellBeing’ is a key pillar of our sustainability vision to address overall wellness of our people and community. In order to bring a positive change for our employees, customers, society and stakeholders, ALSAYER is spreading the spirit of “Start Your Impossible” through this challenging event to ensure the participants and associates are taking that extra leap to surpass what they perceive as impossible.”

Advanced Researchers at Barts and University College London say that humans are evolving with greater endurance capabilities, but the inactive lifestyle often develops health issues. Events like marathon improves the health of a runner’s arteries that reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Moreover, an active lifestyle helps to fight against increased obese among youth and adults which is a matter of concern in Kuwait.

Save the Date – ALSAYER invites participants across Kuwait in advance to join the thrilling BeInspired Mud/Obstacle 5KM Run on Saturday 14 March 2020. We are confident such initiatives to bring long going positive impact on our society and lives of people by promoting the importance of sports activities to create even more productive community.