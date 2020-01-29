Alsayer & Toyota gears up for exceptional family event

Celebrating the family spirit during Hala February season, Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons, a subsidiary of ALSAYER Holding has announced one of its kind track and family event for Toyota which will be held at Kuwait Motor Town on Friday, 31 January 2020 and Saturday, 1 February.

The opening session for this event which is scheduled to start at 10.00 AM will be attended by ALSAYER Board of Directors, Top Management Team, Toyota Group Sales, affiliates and partner brands of ALSAYER, valued Toyota customers and distinguished members from press and media.

Visitors will also benefit from a unique test drive to experience outstanding driveability of Toyota cars in addition to taking advantage of the special deals to be available exclusively at this event along with interacting with officials from banks and financial institutions.

This special open family event will be dedicated to motor enthusiasts in Kuwait featuring a 360 entertaining package such as:

· Experiencing the vehicle dynamics on track · Open track for Supra owners · Hybrid Models vs Conventional models · Obstacle course for SUV lineup · Open drift circuit for Supra and 86 owners · Passenger drift experience with Mr. Mohammad Al-Abdulrazzaq · Experiencing the go-kart circuit · Fun activities including Face Painting, Bouncy Castle, Jigsaw Puzzles and 50cc Quad bike for kids / Adults can enjoy the Gran Turismo simulators, Tire Jumping, Football Shooting Target and Football Snooker · Full range of Toyota models displayed · Exclusive deals and trade-in offer

Most importantly the unique offers exclusive to visitors from the banks who are partnering at the event.

The entertaining event will also feature DJ and music, food truck and several spot raffles to give away attractive prizes.

ALSAYER and Toyota are pushing boundaries to provide a unique experience. The event spread across 2 days will enable Toyota lovers to utilize various track facilities at the Kuwait Motor Town upon prior registration for the respective session through their official website http://event.toyota.com.kw/en, where the detailed event schedule is also listed for the convenience of visitors.

To successfully host this exceptional family event Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons is partnering with Kuwait Motor Town which is a world-class venue, marking itself as the most prominent motor town worldwide, located on Route 40 approximately 45 minutes’ drive south from Kuwait City.