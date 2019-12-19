Amiri Amnesty to be granted for up to 700 inmates

Around 700 inmates jailed for various crimes are to be granted the Amiri Amnesty this year, announced Assistant Undersecretary for Correctional Facilities and Sentences Execution at Ministry of Interior Major-General Faraj Al-Zoubi.

The amnesty could range from reducing the sentence by half or three-quarter of the prison time, or immediate release, but Major-General Al-Zoubi added that the list would not include anyone convicted on charges of State Security and terrorism.

He made this statement during a speech delivered on the occasion of the opening of the 8th exhibition titled ‘Making of our hands’, which was held under the patronage of Undersecretary of Interior Ministry Lieutenant-General Essam Al-Naham, and organized at the Avenues mall.

The exhibition, witnessed a huge public turnout. During the exhibition, Major-General Al-Zoubi explained the aim of the exhibition was to display the works of the prisoners and their supervisors, and to sell their works at symbolic prices.

He indicated that they encourage prisoners with talents and creativity to produce the works and highlight the reforms they have undergone in their respective correctional facilities.Major General Al-Zoubi affirmed that the correctional facilities seek to reform the prisoner and facilitate their reintegration into society. He also revealed that expatriate prisoners who are released are immediately deported to their country of origin.