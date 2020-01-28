Amir’s vision contributes to multi-faceted development states Al-Jabri

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s vision contributed to the development of health, housing and education as well as investing in Kuwaiti citizens’ potentials, Minister of Information Mohammad Al-Jabri said Tuesday. “His Highness the Amir has been relentlessly supporting the youth to enable them to develop their potential in all domains with the objective of the advancement of the nation, safeguarding its wealth and stability, and strengthening its national unity,” Al-Jabri, also Minister of State for Youth, said in a statement.

He was marking the 14th anniversary of His Highness the Amir’s assumption of office, congratulating His Highness the Amir on this occasion. Al-Jabri noted that the support of all parliament members to His Highness the Amir in becoming the Amir of Kuwait reflected the overwhelming support of the Kuwaiti people for him throughout his career.

Kuwait, he added, was blessed with the leadership of His Highness the Amir and his leading civilized and humanitarian role which granted him the UN’s unprecedented recognition as “Humanitarian Leader,” and Kuwait as “Humanitarian Center,” titles bestowed on September 9, 2014. Kuwait, under His Highness the Amir’s leadership, served as a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for 2018-19, where Kuwait carried on its shoulders hopes and aspirations of “countries and people of the world to live in peace, security, and stability,” said Al-Jabri. His Highness the Amir, he went on, dedicated his life for the service of Kuwait and its people. The desire of His Highness the Amir to promote the economy contributed to a comprehensive development, which materialized in New Kuwait 2035 vision, he said.