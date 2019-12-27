Arabs comprise miniscule number of domestic helpers in Kuwait

Arab expatriates serving as “domestic workers” constitute a minority (0.5 percent) among those working under this clause in Kuwait, as they made up only 3,654 out of a total 707, 061 servants as at the end of 2018.

Latest statistics from the General Administration of Immigration, show that at the end of 2018, Arab expatriates formed less than 0.5 percent of the total domestic helpers working in Kuwait. Though there is no ban on recruitment of Arab domestic workers in Kuwait, as a general custom Arabs do not come to Kuwait to work as domestic workers, but there are exceptional cases.

At the end of 2018, there were only 3,654 Arabs employed as domestic helpers in Kuwait out of a total of 707,061, of whom 354,827 were female workers and 352,234 were male. The vast majority of these domestic helpers (92%) were from Asian countries, mainly from India, Bangladesh and the Philippines, and numbered a total of 650,900. The remaining domestic helpers were from African and other countries.

Statistics also show that as of the end of 2015, there were a total of 651,386 domestic helpers in the country, with Arabs accounting for 2,942 of the total, Asians numbering 596,110, and the remaining coming to Kuwait from African and other countries.

The figures reveal that there was only one domestic worker from the Australian-Pacific area and no domestic workers from North America. “Increase in the number of domestic helpers in Kuwait is a natural outcome of the growing number of Kuwaiti families,” said one Kuwaiti official.