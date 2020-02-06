Army officers detained after dog bites man

Two army officers and a Kuwaiti civilian have been detained after they set their dog to bite a fast food delivery man.

Hawalli Public Prosecutor ordered the continued detention of the three men after it was revealed that they deliberately unleashed their dog at the delivery man, which then bit the man on his hand.

The Operations Room at the Ministry of Interior on receiving a report of the incident, dispatched security personnel to the scene. The three men were taken in for questioning and on interrogation admitted they had unleashed the dog but that it did not bite the man, despite evidence of bite marks on the delivery man’s hand. The three were detained at Jabriya police station for 24 hours and then referred to the public prosecutor who ordered their continued detention till the truth could be ascertained from forensic reports.