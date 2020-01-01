Around 255,580 passengers expected to pass through Kuwait airport

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released data that expects the number of departures and arrivals through Kuwait International Airport to possibly reach 255,580 passengers. The data is based on the scheduled flights from December 31 to January 4 next year, which is, the New Year holiday period.

Data indicated the number of departures will be 125,820 and arrivals 129,760 on board 1,725 flights, including 862 departures and 863 arrivals. It also showed 10 destinations for passengers with the preferred destination being Dubai registering 207 arrivals and departures with 35,781 passengers.

This constitute 14 percent of the total flights, followed by Doha (which is often a transit airport) with 173 flights and 25,558 passengers, constituting 10 percent of the total number of trips, while Cairo came in the third place with 104 trips and the number of passengers reached 17,891, representing 7 percent of the total number of flights.

Statistics showed that Kuwait Airport “T1” got the largest share of arrival and departure flights with 883 flights, representing 51 percent of the total flights with 126, 236 passengers, then Kuwait Airways Airport T4 ranking second with 486 flights represented 28 percent, Jazeera Airways Airport T5 came in third place with 258 flights constituting 17 percent of the total number of flights amid 37,887 passengers, while Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Airport T3 ranked fourth with 71 flights recording 4 percent of the total number of flights with 9,425 passengers.

Source: Al-Seyassah