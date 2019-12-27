Assembly committees probe various infarctions

Various committees set up by the National Assembly to investigate violations related to public sector entities have met recently to discuss and evaluate progress in their workings.

A committee formed to investigate the appointment and promotion processes in Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiary companies held a meeting on 26 December. Following the meeting, a member of the committee, MP Al-Humaidhi Al-Subai’e issued a press statement to affirm that a suitable mechanism has been specified in this regard, and the relevant documents were discussed during the meeting.

He revealed that the committee agreed to meet next on 6 January during which the teams at the State Audit Bureau monitoring KPC, will be summoned. He also added that copies of the document proving violations will be sent to the chairpersons of KPC and its subsidiaries asking them to submit their responses within the coming weeks.

Al-Subai’e indicated that the violations include prioritizing the appointment of expatriates over Kuwaitis. He said the committee has agreed to hold weekly meetings in order to expedite the completion of the final report, stressing that this report will be limited to facts supported by official documents, and will not defame any figures, so that it will not be used to harm the employees at the oil fields.

On another note, Al-Subai’e affirmed that he received plenty of complaints from the children of Kuwaiti women about appointments in the public sector. Al-Subai’e explained, “Even though the Civil Service Commission has issued decisions to make the appointment of the children of Kuwaiti women second priority after the appointment of Kuwaiti citizens, most of the state bodies and ministries are not committed to this decision. For example, expatriates were appointed recently in Ministry of Education even though the children of Kuwaiti women are on the waiting list”.

He indicated that he is planning to submit a proposal in the coming parliamentary session for the formation of a committee that will be assigned to investigate ministries’ lack of commitment to appoint children of Kuwaiti women.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the Parliament’s Human Rights Committee on 26 December, MP Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi and MP Thamer Al-Suwait were elected as Head and Rapporteur of the committee respectively.

For his part, MP Dr. Abdul Kareem Al- Kandari submitted a proposal to suggest the appointment of female mayors. He said women in Kuwait have proven their efficiency and excellent capabilities in many positions due to which they have the right to take up the position of mayor. Dr. Al-Kandari affirmed that Article 7 of Law No. 40/1966 does not stipulate that this position is exclusively for men, adding that Article 8 of the aforementioned law authorizes the Council of Ministers to issue decision-related to the appointment of mayors based on the nomination of the Mayor’s Affairs Committee.