Aviation Show 2020 concludes successfully

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Aviation Show 2020, was held from 15 to 18 January at the Kuwait International Airport. The event saw the participation of 37 countries, 200 companies and more than 70 commercial and military aircraft, and was witnessed by over 60,000 visitors

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah paid a visit to the exhibition, during which performances were conducted by Kuwait Air Force, the Saudi Hawks team, the Emirati cavalry team, and the US and British Air Force, as well as the Skydive team from Qatar.

During the opening of the event, President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah said that the launch of Kuwait Aviation Show 2020 represented an opportunity to witness the latest in the world of aviation.

He pointed out that the event coincided with the completion of major state projects to develop the air transport sector, and developments at Kuwait International Airport, amid significant investments aimed at raising the efficiency of operation, and improving aviation services.

Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah also affirmed Kuwait government is keen on empowering women in civil aviation sectors, and mentioned that the civil aviation directorate supports women with all available resources.

The latest versions of military and commercial airplanes were on display at the show, including private aircraft, air ambulances and helicopters, in addition to equipment related to aviation, engines and navigation, as well as specialized requirements of civil and military airports. On the sidelines of the event, several workshops were held on the latest aviation technology.