Ban on Filipina maids impacts demand at domestic labor offices

Domestic labor offices are witnessing very few applications for household workers, following the decision by the Philippines to deploy a partial ban on new household workers coming to Kuwait, said the Head of the Kuwaiti Federation of Owners of Domestic Labor Offices, Khaled Al-Dakhnan.

He said that 85 percent of the domestic labor offices have been empty of applications for weeks since the partial ban came into effect, following the murder of a Filipina household worker at the hands of her Kuwaiti employer. He added that the offices are in real crisis and could end up with many having to close down if the deployment ban exceeds two months

At the monthly union meeting of the office owners, Al- Dukhnan hoped the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs would move quickly to resolve the current crisis through dialogue with relevant authorities in the Philippines. He pointed out that the crisis currently being witnessed in the sector is the result of Kuwait’s reliance on one main country for the recruitment of its workers, which is the Philippines. He pointed out that the union has requested time and time again to open new countries and diversify the sources of recruitment to no avail.

For his part, Vice-President of the Kuwaiti Federation of Owners of Domestic Labor Offices Abdullah Al-Azmi said the Filipino domestic worker incident is just an accident that cannot be generalized, especially as domestic workers in Kuwait enjoy all their rights and live in security and safety. He pointed to the current situation that requires shifting of domestic labor law and the entire sponsor system, especially as the system has become ineffective and does not comply with the current situation. He stressed that sponsorship system costs the employer recruitment fees and long waiting periods for the arrival of workers, coupled with the problem of workers escaping or refusing to continue their contract.

This reflects negatively on the worker and the sponsor with tension mounting between the two parties. He noted that the solution is to operate a system where households ‘hire’ domestic helpers from offices that recruit the workers and sponsor them. He explained that a citizen will be able to ‘hire’ workers based on a quarterly, semi-annual, or annual basis, in accordance with the employer’s compatibility with the worker.