Ban on overland travel to Iraq

On instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a directive has been issued by the Land Ports Department of the Ministry of Interior banning overland travel to Iraq through the Abdali border crossing.

The directive added that the ban, which was applicable to Kuwaitis and bedouins holding passports under Article 17, was being imposed in the best interests and safety of the citizens and bedouins, and would continue until the situation in Iraq improves.

Movement through the Abdali border crossing is limited to transportation trucks and drivers, said the directive pointing out that all trucks coming from Iraq are subject to strict scrutiny through advanced technology to prohibit smuggling of forbidden substances.

Regarding other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens who travel to Iraq to visit the holy shrines there, the directive made clear that instructions had been issued to this effect by the Ministry of Interior some time ago, according to which only the goods trucks would be allowed to enter and leave, as well as those who come from Iraq and have valid residence permits.