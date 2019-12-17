Bangladesh celebrates 49th anniversary of Victory Day

Embassy of Bangladesh celebrated the 49th anniversary of the country’s Victory Day, on 16 December at the Chancery.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of Bangladesh H.E. S.M. Abul Kalam hoisted the National Flag in the presence of officials from the embassy, the Bangladesh Military Contingent in Kuwait, and Biman Bangladesh Airlines, as well as members of the Bangladeshi community in Kuwait, including freedom fighters, and media representatives.

Ambassador Kalam along with other officers placed floral tributes before the portrait of the Father of the Nation, following which messages from the Hon’ble President, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Foreign Minister and the Hon’ble State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out by officers of the embassy.

A discussion on the significance of the day was held on the occasion with participation of leaders and members of the Bangladesh community and various socio-cultural organizations in Kuwait. The discussions touched upon the history of the struggle for freedom by the people and the highest tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, other national leaders and all martyrs.

Ambassador Kalam in his concluding speech paid deepest homage and rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, to the three million martyrs of whom over 200,000 were women, and to all the freedom fighters for their extraordinary contributions and great sacrifices during the Liberation War in 1971. He urged upon the expatriate community to work together with utmost sincerity and integrity to improve the image of the country.