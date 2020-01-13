Bangladeshi sentenced to five years for molestation

A Bangladeshi who allegedly molested a minor has been sentenced to five years in prison with hard labor followed by deportation, by the Court of Appeals presided over by Judge Nasr Salem Al Hayd. In delivering his sentence, the judge overturned an earlier ruling from the Criminal Court which had refrained from issuing a verdict against the defendant.

The case papers show that the defendant, who operated a grocery store, was accused by the minor child’s parent of luring his daughter into the shop and molesting her. The defendant denied the charges.