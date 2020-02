Bangladesh Counselor & HOC Md Anisuzzaman inaugurated the ‘Best of Bangladesh’ Festival at Grand Costo stores in the presence of embassy delegates, management team from the Grand Hyper Kuwait Region including Rahil Basim, COO, Thehasir Ali, GM, Mr. Sanin BDM, Sameer Babu, Area Manager Grand Costo in addition to embassy staff and other well-wishers.