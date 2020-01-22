Bhavans SIS holds traditional dress day

The students and the teachers of the Kindergarten wing of the Smart Indian School (SIS) had another opportunity to portray their culture on the stage. The teachers and the kids walked hand in hand dressed up all eloquently in their own traditional attire thus showcasing various cultures and traditions almost giving in the ambiance of a festive look.

The kids of each class were allowed to dance with their class teacher making them even more proud to be with their loving teachers on stage. The teachers themselves had a fashion show later in front of the kids where they depicted their own culture where they have come from.

A day exclusively set for keeping their traditions not only allowed to keep their heritage and traditions but also were allowed to ponder on valuing, respecting them and keeping them alive in their tiny hearts.