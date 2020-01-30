Bill Gates daughter is marrying an Egyptian raised in Kuwait

She said yes! Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, will be marrying the Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar. According to a new Instagram post, she said “yes a million times over” to the man who “absolutely swept me off my feet”. At 23, Jennifer is the eldest child of the second richest man in the world.

On January 30, she posted a sweet engagement picture that seems to have been taken moments after Nassar popped the question. She has her hands clasped over her face in shock as the two of them sit side by side in the snow, surrounded by nature.