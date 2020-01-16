British Academies started courses for Term 1 and Term 2

The British Academies BAS (British Academy of Sport) and BAIA ( The British Academies of International Arts) take the helm in leading activity courses in Kuwait for children aged 3-18. We encourage children to be strong, active and creative in sports and arts. These terms courses (which run for 10 weeks) have started strong with over 400 children taking courses with us at our campus in Salwa.

At BAS offers something for everyone. We are the only Academy in Kuwait that runs courses for 10 Sports including Swimming, Basketball, Roller Skating, Tennis, Football, Kick Boxing, Gymnastics, Karate, Zumba and Volleyball.

Apart from the courses, BAS will organize this year two international Sports Trip: One in October to Romania and one in April to Switzerland where the students will learn how important is to be independent and to have self-confidence when they are away from the family and how to be disciplined during the sports and leisure activities in a trip.

BAIA offers a wide variety of creative courses in, Dance – Ballet, Modern, Jazz and Musical Theatre. Music courses in piano, violin, cello, guitar, double bass, singing. Theatre courses in drama and speech as well as arts and crafts courses.

On 29 November, BAS will proudly organise the popular 6th Men’s International Basketball Tournament, where all the embassies from Kuwait will be invited to register their teams, to represent their countries.

All these activities and events are supported this year by the following sponsors Ecco, Royale Hayat Center for Reproductive Medicine, 4FEST,Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel and Spa, Qatar Airways and FCM Travel Solution

If you would to register for the courses and for more details about BAS & BAIA Activities please call 99458013 or at 69035967 or visit www.britishacademies.com.kw

The British Academies BAS (British Academy of Sport) and BAIA ( The British Academies of International Arts) have started the Term 2 Activity Courses for children aged 3-18 from all schools in Kuwait. British Academies encourage children to be strong, active and creative in sports and arts. This term courses (which will run for 10 weeks until March) have started strong with over 500 children taking courses once or twice a week in Salwa Campus.

At BAS offers something for everyone. We are the only Academy in Kuwait which runs courses for 10 Sports including Swimming, Basketball, Roller Skating, Tennis, Football, Kick Boxing, Gymnastics, Karate and Zumba.

Apart from the courses, BAS will organize in April an International Sport Trip to Switzerland where the students will learn how important is to be independent and to have self-confidence when they are away from the family and how to be disciplined during the sports and leisure activities in a trip.

On 14 February, BAS will proudly organise the popular 7th Men’s International Volleyball Tournament, where all the embassies from Kuwait will be invited to register their teams, to represent their countries.

BAIA offers a wide variety of creative courses in, Dance – Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Dance Fusion, Tap and Musical Theatre. Music courses in piano, violin, cello, guitar, double bass, flute and singing. Theatre courses in drama and speech as well as arts and crafts courses.

Apart from the Courses BAIA will organize a Theatre Showcase on 6th February and on 14th of March a Dance Show, Dance Through The Decades will be produced, were 55 children will participate. All these activities and events are supported this year by the following sponsors Ecco, Royale Hayat Center for Reproductive Medicine, ABK, 4FEST,Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel and Spa, Qatar Airways, FCM Travel Solution and Decathlon.

If you would to register for the courses and for more details about BAS & BAIA Activities please call 99458013 or at 69035967 or visit www.britishacademies.com.kw