Cancer awareness campaign begins in Kuwait

A campaign to create greater awareness among the public on the incidence of head, neck and thyroid cancer in Kuwait, is being launched by Kuwait Cancer Center under the auspices of Cancer Awareness Nation (CAN).

Based on statistics issued by Kuwait Cancer Center, thyroid cancer as well as head and neck cancers, which include cancers of the mouth, nose, sinuses, salivary glands, throat and lymph nodes in the neck constitute nearly 10 percent of all cancers in the country, said Dr. Essa Al-Shaheen, a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board of the Cancer Awareness Nation (CAN) campaign.

Head, neck and thyroid cancers, most of which begin in the wet tissue lining the mouth, nose and throat area, are among the tumors that can be cured in the event of early detection of the tumor. The rate of recovery of these cancers is high in case of early detection, due to which early detection and necessary checkup are important, explained Dr. Al-Shaheen.

Without providing exact numbers, Dr. Al-Shaheen drew attention to the fact that the incidence of head, neck and thyroid cancers were relatively high among Indian expatriates in Kuwait. Saying that the Cancer Awareness Nation’s campaign, held under the slogan ‘Your Health is a Trust’, aims to increase awareness among the public on head, neck and thyroid cancers in Kuwait, Dr.Al-Shaheen added that it will be carried out through several activities that vary between organizing lectures and raising awareness in public places by distributing educational brochures.