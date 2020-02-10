Case against blogger for coronavirus rumors

A complaint has been filed against a social media blogger for allegedly slandering the Kuwait Medical Association (KMA) and spreading rumors that could undermine ‘health security’ in the country. The blogger had questioned KMA’s integrity and its major medical role, as well as undermined public trust in the Ministry of Health (MoH), accusing it of not revealing the truth about coronavirus infections in Kuwait.

“Such tweets may cause panic,” warned KMA Chairman Dr. Ahmed Thuwaini Al-Enezi, who added that while freedom of speech is guaranteed for everyone, some people tend to misuse this right.