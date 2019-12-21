Celebrating the New Year

New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year, as it symbolizes the closing of one chapter in life and the opening of a new one. While many people celebrate New Year’s Eve from home, others prefer to travel abroad to welcome the New Year from a new destination. Choosing a destination to celebrate New Year’s Eve may be difficult for some people, to help decide on a destination, here are five cities to begin the first page of 2020.

New York, USA: The Times Square ball drop is one of the most popular countdown events in the world, and it takes place in no other than New York City. The ball begins descending at precisely 11:59pm, and people gather around counting down the seconds remaining until midnight when the ball finally stops descending. Firework displays can also be enjoyed from places all across the city, including Times Square, Central Park, and New York Harbor. The fireworks displays can also be enjoyed from a late night cruise around Manhattan.



Moscow, Russia: Moscow, the capital of Russia and the biggest city in Europe is a great place to spend New Year’s Eve. Fireworks can be seen from many tourist attractions, including from the famous Red Square, the Kremlin, and from St. Basil’s Cathedral. Many people choose to celebrate on the Patriarchy Bridge, where they could see the fireworks glowing around the city. The streets of Moscow turn into a huge party area, where traditional dancers and singers perform to welcome the New Year.

Paris, France: Paris, home of the Eiffel Tower, is another wonderful place to celebrate New Year’s Eve. One of the best places to be on New Year’s Eve is on the popular street the Champs-Élysées, where people spend the night partying and trying some French desserts like crepes and macaroons. From there, they would get a great view of the spectacular light show and fireworks on the Arc de Triomphe.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai, home of the Burj Khalifa is another beautiful place to spend New Year’s Eve. People can enjoy fireworks bursting around the tallest building in the world, as well as around Burj Al Arab and the Palm Jumeirah. The Global Village in Dubai, which is a multicultural park, is also a popular place to welcome the New Year. Those looking for a more unique and memorable experience, can celebrate the New Year aboard a traditional Dhow.

London, UK: London is another glorious place to visit during the New Year. No one would like to miss the famous London Eye fireworks show. A cruise on the River Thames is the perfect option for those who prefer a quieter celebration. Another popular event to enjoy is the New Year’s Day parade, which is one of the country’s biggest street celebrations. For graffiti lovers, there are more than 15 best places to see while being in London. Brick Lane, Southbank Skate Park, Shoreditch and Leake Street Graffiti Tunnel are some of those great places.

By Abrar Alghassab

Exclusive to The Times, Kuwait

Abrar Alghassab is Kuwaiti writer, blogger and traveler, with a passion for traveling to distant countries. She is the founder of @q8traveller_ instagram, which has more than 100,000 followers, and is well known for her travel diaries, depicting amazing locations around the world. Abrar is also an associate member of the Kuwaiti Literary Association, and is the author of ‘Diaries of Bent Batotta’ in 2010, and ‘Aflatonia’ in 2012. She won the first prize for her short story ‘Kabul’ in 2013.