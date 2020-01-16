Ceremony welcomes new Air India Country Manager

A dinner banquet was held at Crowne Plaza on 14 January by the management of Air India and House of Travel (GSA of Air India in Kuwait) to welcome the new Country Manager designate of Air India, Kuwait. Mr. Sanjeev Suri.

In his welcome speech, Abraham David, Vice President & CEO of House of Travel, gave a short introduction wherein he said Mr. Suri joined Air India in 1992 and has already built an illustrious career while working for 27 years in various departments of Air India, including Finance, Commercial, Marketing, Hajj Operations and others, as well as at various stations in different capacities.

He noted that with Mr. Suri’s experience in working in different departments, he was sure he will be a great asset to Air India and to the large Indian community and travel fraternity in Kuwait as a whole. Mr. David also expressed his excitement to have such a young dynamic personality such as Mr. Suri and feels lucky to have him on board.

Yousef Al Bader, the President of House of Travel extended a wholehearted welcome to Mr. Suri expressing his hope that he will elevate Air India’s operations in Kuwait to a memorable height. Mr. Al Bader also thanked the top selling agents of Air India for their support over the years without which, the GSA would not be in a position to achieve its targets.

Mr. Suri said he was overwhelmed upon receiving such a warm welcome by House of Travel, the GSA of Air India in Kuwait. Addressing the Agents, he said he is eagerly waiting to personally visit each Travel Agency, to listen to their concerns and hopes, while looking forward to their support to the National Carrier of India.

Sanjeev Suri was wished the very best during his posting in Kuwait.