Certificates of over 11,000 engineers rejected

Certificates of more than 11,000 engineers from institutions unaccredited by Kuwait have been rejected since the start of the professional tests for expatriate engineers in 2018, revealed the Head of the Federation of Arab Engineers and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Society of Engineers (KSE) Faisal Al-Atel. He also added that the vast majority of these engineers were from Asian countries.

He attributed several reasons for rejecting the engineering certificates, including that many holders of certificates did not obtain the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree, or that they received their certificates from universities that were not accredited even in their own countries, as well as holding certificates that do not qualify for the title of ‘engineer’. Moreover, some of the engineers did not pass the professional aptitude test conducted by KSE.

Noting that the number of rejected certificates amounted to over a quarter of all the engineering certificates evaluated so far, Al-Atel warned that there are many ‘engineers’ in the market who do not have the requisite qualifications to be recognized as professional engineers.