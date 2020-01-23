Chance of rain over the weekend

Weather will be cold during the day and night, as low and medium clouds multiplies, with an opportunity for rainfall in some areas, according to the Meteorological department. The weather today is cold with northwesterly light to moderate winds at speeds ranging between 08 and 30 kilometers per hour and the presence of some high clouds. Expected maximum temperatures will fall between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. The weather this evening is likely to be very cold with northwesterly light to moderate winds at speeds ranging between 06 and 26 km per hour. There will be some sporadic clouds and the expected minimum temperatures will probably fall between 05 and 07 degrees Celsius.

The expected weather on Friday is likely to be cold and partly cloudy, with volatile southeast winds with light to moderate speeds ranging between 08 and 30 kilometers per hour, and the expected maximum temperatures are between 18 and 20 degrees.

On Friday evening, the weather is likely to be cold and partly cloudy with southeasterly to southwesterly moderate winds reaching active speeds ranging between 20 and 45 kilometers per hour with an opportunity for rain that may turn into a thunderstorm later on some areas. The expected minimum temperature is expected to be between 06 and 08 degrees Celsius. Saturday’s weather will witness a noticeable decrease in temperature, gradually decreasing clouds; southwesterly winds will shift to northwesterly moderate winds with active speeds ranging between 20 and 40 kilometers per hour. The expected maximum temperatures is likely to fall between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Weather on Saturday evening is likely to be very cold with northwest light to moderate winds ranging between 12 and 40 kilometers per hour, with an opportunity for frost on some desert and agricultural areas, and the expected minimum temperature likely to fall between 02 and 05 degrees Celsius.