Cheese addiction

It is winter time, so what is better than introducing cheese to your holiday dinners. Cheese is a wonderful source of protein, calcium and phosphorus, but it is also a major source of saturated fat. Many cheeses are naturally lower in fat than others. These include low-fat mozzarella, cottage cheese, parmesan and feta cheese.

Cheddar, halloumi, Brie, camembert and swiss cheeses have higher fat content if not consumed in their reduced fat form.

Note that reduced-fat cheeses have about 6 grams of fat, with 4 grams of saturated fat.

A lot of people love goat cheese but are curious regarding how fattening is that kind of cheese.

Well, the good news is that: When compared to cow’s milk products like cream cheese, goat cheese is lower in fat, calories and cholesterol. It also provides more calcium and fewer carbohydrates than cream cheese. Even though goat cheese has less fat and calories, it has a rich and creamy flavor.

Another good thing is that most lactose intolerants who cannot have cow’s milk will be able to enjoy goat milk. Fat particles in goat milk are 1/3 the size of the fat particle in cow’s milk.

Treat yourself with some cheeses but be smart when choosing the healthy kinds.

Remember moderation is the key.

