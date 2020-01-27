Chinese Association celebrates New Lunar Year

Chinese Association in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year, the first day of the Year of the Rat, and Chinese Cultural week in style at Holiday Inn Salmiya on 25 January. The ceremony was attended by officials from the Chinese embassy, Chinese expatriates and many foreign friends who attended to show their support for the Chinese community residing in Kuwait.

As part of the festivities, dance performances of traditional and modern styles in different varieties were organized. A lavish dinner comprised of traditional Chinese food was served at Tang Chao restaurant in Holiday Inn Salmiya.

Mr. Dong, Chairman of the Chinese Association in Kuwait, thanked all the esteemed guests for joining with the Chinese community to celebrate the Lunar New Year and prayed that this New Year will bring prosperity and be full of joy for everyone.