Christians enjoy complete freedom in Kuwait

Pastor Ammanuel Ghareeb of the National Evangelical Church in Kuwait, said in a recent media statement on the occasion of Christmas that the “number of Kuwaiti Christians has reached 290.” He also stressed that they “enjoy complete freedom in practicing their rites in Kuwait, the country of humanity and freedoms.”

Pastor Ghareeb congratulated His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad saying “We pray to God to bless His Highness with good health and wellness in leading the country, and His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister and the Kuwaiti people and residents in the country, on Christmas and the beginning of the new Gregorian Year.”

During a reception organized by the church on the occasion of Christmas, Pastor Ghareeb said: “His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah attended as he does every year. His presence and paternal care was overwhelming and we are honored by his visit, which expresses the honor the Al-Sabah family bestows on Christians in Kuwait and in continuation of the wise policy of giving freedom to all sects to practice their religious ceremonies.”

He concluded by saying, “We ask God to sustain this good spirit among us and our wise leadership, and that Kuwait remains an oasis of security, safety and stability for all who live on its good land.”