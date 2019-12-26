World Christmas around the world December 26, 2019 Fans of FC Union Berlin sing Christmas carols as they hold candles at the 'Stadium at The Old Forester's House', in Berlin, Germany, 23 December 2019. Since 2010, around 10 thousand fans of FC Union soccer club participate in Christmas carols singing event every year. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER A look at how the Christmas is celebrated across the world Christians rise candles during a Christmas Eve prayer at a church in Surabaya, East Java, on December 24, 2019. Pope Francis kisses a figurine of baby Jesus during a mass on Christmas eve on December 24, 2019, at St Peter’s basilica in the Vatican. A Christian girl holds balloons as she takes selfie pictures in a church on Christmas Day in Amritsar, India on December 25, 2019. Christians spend their Christmas Day on the beach in Kuwait City on December 25, 2019. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, kisses the head of an elderly Palestinian man in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem on December 24, 2019. Musician dressed as Santa Claus takes a photo with passengers in a bus decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations in central Saint-Petersburg, Russia December 24, 2019. Indian Christians offer prayers at the Saint Mary’s Garrison Church on the occasion of Christmas in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. A girl lights candle during a mass on Christmas eve at Saint Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Cairo, Egypt December 24, 2019. A man dressed as Santa Claus offers a piece of a cake to a child during Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, India, December 25, 2019. A couple poses for a selfie wearing Santa hats as crowds flocked to the inner city beach of St Kilda for Christmas Day celebrations in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. A Muslim family pose for a photo as they celebrate Christmas in Bangkok, Thailand December 24, 2019. A family dressed as Santa Claus drive behind the convoy of Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa along Israel’s controversial separation barrier in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem on December 24, 2019. Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin seals) ice swimmers club celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Oranke lake public swimming beach with the traditional Christmas Day swimming event in Berlin, Germany December 25, 2019. People pray during a Christmas eve service at the Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi, Pakistan, December 24, 2019. Kids in Christmas costumes are seen during the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach, Florida, U.S. December 24, 2019. Pope Francis prays as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 Survivors of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks attend midnight mass at St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo on December 25, 2019. Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Ranjith attended St. Sebastian’s Church for the main mass on Christmas Eve, one of the three churches that came under attack in the deadly Easter blasts. The “Waterskiing Santa”, with his bag full of toys for the children, makes his annual Christmas Eve appearance with one of his “reindeers” on the Potomac River along the Alexandia, Virginia waterfront, US December 24, 2019. Source:Gulf News