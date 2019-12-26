Thursday, December 26, 2019
Home News World

Christmas around the world

Fans of FC Union Berlin sing Christmas carols as they hold candles at the 'Stadium at The Old Forester's House', in Berlin, Germany, 23 December 2019. Since 2010, around 10 thousand fans of FC Union soccer club participate in Christmas carols singing event every year. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A look at how the Christmas is celebrated across the world

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Facebook Instagram Twitter
© Times Kuwait 2018
MORE STORIES

Pound slumps to two-year low as no-deal Brexit fears intensify

Kuwait Minister urges private sector’s bigger role in development plan

Ban on liquids over 100ml to be lifted as airports introduce...

HSBC to make 4,000 staff redundant