Christmas party spreads cheer among Goan community

Ladies wing of Goan Cultural Centre (GCC), under the guidance of GCC President Carmo Santos, celebrated Christmas season with a ‘Tinsel and Sparkle’ Christmas party on 13 December at the Carmel School auditorium. The Chief Guest for the day was the Second Secretary at the Indian Embassy for Press, Information, Culture, and for Education and Community-related affairs, while the Guest of Honor was the CEO of Mughal Mahal chain of restaurants, Ashok Kalra.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Fr. Franco Pereira, Fr. Anthony Lopes, the Managing Editor of The Times Kuwait, Reaven D’Souza, as well as Joseph and Elvira D’Souza, and. Andrew Thomas. The guests were accompanied by their families and friends.

In his speech, Mr. Ranjan spoke on the significance of the great festival of Christmas and other festivals that bring families and friends together in friendship.

For his part, Mr. Kalra, a regular special guest at Carmel School award ceremonies, highlighted the importance of a community gathering in his speech and thanked the organizers for inviting him to be a part of the grand festivity.

In his speech delivered on the occasion, Mr. Santos applauded the efforts of the club’s ladies in putting the event together, and expressed his appreciation for the guests and well-wishers for their esteemed presence.

During the event, the GCC group displayed their love and affection for a celebrated and popular Indian community couple, Joseph and Elvira D Souza, who are preparing to leave Kuwait shortly. They were honored with a memento for their wonderful contributions to the Goan community and supporting the Konkani arts in Kuwait. The memento was presented by GCC first lady Carrie Santos.

Many exciting activities kept the attendees engaged and in the spirit of the joyful season, including a number of games for children and adults with loads of prizes.

As part of the festivities, live bands ‘One Blood’ and ‘Estrela de Goa’ entertained the crowd with their lively music. Tony Alphonso delivered a few oldies of 60s & 70s, which were well appreciated by the audience.

Children from the ‘Happy Home Family’ group, Khaitan performed a spectacular dance to the famous Christmas carol, ‘Merry Christmas Polka’ while a Portuguese folklore was performed by Mr. & Mrs. Aldrin Menezes and their group ‘Estrelas de Goa’.

The ladies involved in planning the event included Carrie Santos, Neeta Fernandes, Lorraine de Mello, Jessy Leitao, Flavia Fernandes, Sandra Nazareth, Monica D’Mello, Arlette Fernandes, Trupti Marshall, Jossy Mascarenhas, Molina Fernandes and Felia Alphonso. The funds generated through the benevolent party would all be distributed to various charity homes in Goa and Mangalore.