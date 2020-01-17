Civil ID corrections will incur charges

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has urged individuals to verify the details on receiving their residence permit from the Ministry of Interior, and to make any necessary amendments at the ministry, as it is responsible for entering or correcting the data. The authority pointed out that once the details are entered into the PACI system and the necessary payments are made, any rectification of details will incur additional cost to the user.

The authority also called on residents and citizens not to book tickets or make other travel arrangements without renewing their civil card, since many people apply for civil ID renewal just one day before the travel date and this causes unnecessary problems. It normally takes five working days to issue a civil ID and there is no delay in issuing the card, if all the data is correct and complete, said PACI.

Citizens and residents alike can now complete their civil ID related transactions online without coming to PACI headquarters in South Surra, said a representative of the authority. As people can now enter their data and pay the necessary fees online, this has reduced congestion at the headquarters, said the representative.

The authority receives on average 2,000 documents each day from citizens and expatriates at its headquarters, in addition to its branches in the government mall, at service centers and its branch in Jahra. A new branch is planned to open this year to serve the residents of Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Al-Ahmadi governorates, said the source.